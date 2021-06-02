Reduce water wastage to 20%, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa tells BWSSB

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday directed the BWSSB to take up a study to look into best practices in different cities in a bid to reduce wastage of water during distribution.

During a review meeting, Yediyurappa asked BWSSB officials to compare practices in other cities and submit a report in this regard. The wastage of water has to be reduced to at least 20% from the existing 36%, he said.

At the meeting, officials apprised the CM of various projects, including that of water supply to the 110 villages newly added to the city limits. Water supply has been given to 51 villages, while the rest will be completed by December 2022, officials said.

As for the Cauvery Stage 5 project, the works are going at a "steady pace" and the project will be completed by 2023, officials said. This will give an additional 775 MLD water to Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa directed the officials to complete all these works on time.