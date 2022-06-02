Reshuffle of overstaffed BBMP town planning department on the cards

In the light of complaints that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) town planning division is overstaffed, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has said he will reshuffle the department after holding a review meeting shortly.
"There are many engineers in different departments and zonal offices who have been holding the same post for many years. We will undertake need-based transfers. In departments where there are excess number of employees, we will transfer them to places which are short of manpower," Girinath said.
After Girinath was brought to the helm of affairs at BBMP, he brought in some administrative reforms. It includes strengthening zonal offices by mandating zonal commissioners and zonal engineers to be available in their respective offices during the second half of the day.
