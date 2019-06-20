Rly panel questions inadequate CCTVs in Cantonment

A railway board committee questioned the Bengaluru Division officials over inadequate CCTV cameras in the stations, highlighting the need to have more cameras to ensure passenger safety.

Chairman of the railway board’s passenger services committee Ramesh Chandra Ratn and three other members inspected the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna and Cantonment stations on Wednesday.

The question over the CCTV cameras came during a discussion on safety at the Cantonment station. Ratn asked the officials about the absence of CCTV cameras in some areas of the station.

When Railway Protection Force officers told him that the signalling and telecommunication department has taken up the installation of the cameras, Ratn asked the additional divisional railway manager to do it at the earliest.

At the KSR station, the panel members checked the drinking water and food facilities and toilets. They asked about the uneven surface in some places, to which the officials responded by listing out the recent works they had undertaken.

Speaking to the media, Ratn applauded the cleanliness in the stations.

Asked if he had taken note of any crucial matters, he said lack of cooperation from the public is a major issue that needs to be addressed.