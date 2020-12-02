'Robber' shot while evading arrest

Police fired at an alleged habitual robber after he tried to attack the cops in a bid to escape arrest him.

DCP (North) Dharmender Kumar Meena said Anuba alias Allah Baksh was involved in a series of crimes such as chain-snatching, robbery, vehicle theft, and attempted murder.

On November 25, around 10.30 pm, Anuba and his associate Anwar had viciously attacked Siddaraju, a tender coconut wholesaler, and robbed Rs 30,000 from him near Kempegowda Arch at Laggere Ring Road. Nandini Layout police had filed an attempted murder and robbery case and had formed a special team comprising sub-inspector Jogannanavar and other staff to nab the culprits. The officer further said that the team arrested Anwar while investigating the case and he revealed Anuba’s hideout during the interrogation. A police party rushed to the Coolie Nagar bridge at 5.30 am Tuesday.

When constable Abhishek went to arrest Anuba, the latter attacked him with a knife. Jogannanavar fired a warning shot in the air and asked Anuba to surrender. But when Anuba went on attacking the police party, Jogannanavar shot him in the right leg. Anuba and constable Abhishek were shifted to hospital.

The investigation revealed that Anuba has been involved in seven cases of chain snatching and vehicle theft etc registered in Mahalakshmi Layout, Yashwanthpur, Subramanyanagar, Magadi Road and Nandini Layout police stations.

Anuba had earlier been arrested by RMC Yard police and was remanded in judicial custody. Released on bail in October, Anuba continued with his criminal activities. Police are making efforts to arrest another of Anuba’s associate Ablu. Police suspect the accused and others are involved in several cases.