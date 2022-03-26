Sacked for taking videos of defence firm, man plots to kill HR manager

A sacked employee of a private company has been arrested for trying to kill its human resource manager.

Police said 30-year-old Madhu D ganged up with four of his friends to plot the killing of Rajashekhar Rai, 46, HR manager at a private firm located in the KIADB Aerospace Park near Bagalur on Bengaluru’s northern outskirts.

Madhu, a resident of KR Puram, wanted to take revenge on Rai for sacking him from the firm which supplies equipment to the defence ministry. Madhu, who worked at the firm for 12 years, is alleged to have taken his mobile phone into the work area in clear breach of the company rules and taken videos of various defence equipment.

The company served him notices seeking an explanation about the recording of the videos but he didn’t reply to them. It eventually sacked him.

Madhu suspected that sacking him was Rai’s idea and plotted to kill him. He roped in four friends — Pramod, Alexander D, Chinnaraju T and Imran Pasha — got them fully drunk and decided to go for the kill.

Around 8 pm on March 8, the gang intercepted Rai’s car at BK Palya Cross near Bagalur. Brandishing machetes and other lethal weapons, the gang tried to attack Rai but his chauffeur showed great presence of mind by quickly locking up the vehicle’s doors. He then reversed the car and drove off. The gang still managed to injure the driver and smash the car’s windows.

The chauffeur drove straight to the Bagalur police station, about 8 km away. But the gang followed the car and escaped only after seeing Rai walk into the police station.

Rai filed a police complaint but said he didn’t know who had tried to kill him and why. He, however, suspected that Madhu may have something to do with it as he had been sacked from the firm two months earlier.

Police registered a case of attempted murder and took Rai and the chauffeur to the crime scene. By then, some three hours had passed. Rai reached his RR Nagar home only around midnight.

Unbeknownst to him, the gang had been actually waiting for him in a car close-by with the intention of attacking him again.

But his late arrival put paid to the plans as the attackers, sloshed to the gills, lost their resolve and fell asleep in the car. They woke up only in the morning and abandoned the plan.

Police eventually tracked down all of them. Madhu was picked up from his native village of Sadahalli near Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district, while the other suspects were apprehended from Puducherry.

