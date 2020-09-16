Sandalwood drug case: Sanjjanaa Galrani taken to KC General hospital for tests, police custody ends Wednesday

Sandalwood actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, who has been arrested in a Sandalwood linked drug peddling case and is in police custody (PC), was taken to KC General hospital around 12.05 pm for a medical test including a Covid-19 test.

According to CCB officials, who have taken Sanjjanaa into custody thrice already, she may not be required to remain in PC. She may be remanded for judicial custody (JC) after being produed in court. If the court orders JC, she will be shifted to Parappana Agrahara Central prison by evening.

Along with her, the police custody of Viren Khanna, Ravi Shankar, Prateek Shetty, Aditya Agarwal and Vaibhav Jain's police custody will end today, even they are going to be subjected for medical tests and later produce in the court. According to officials, they may not ask the PC of these accused too.

The police however, have complaints against Viren as he did not cooperate for interrogation or reveal his mobile phone screen password despite the court giving him directions.

We will bring his errant behaviour to the notice of the court and later take measures to open the lock using cyber crime experts, a senior officer said. Sanjjanaa will be taken to the interrogation cell in Madiwala after the tests.