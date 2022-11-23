Regularise 47 buildings in Karanth Layout: SC to BDA

SC asks BDA to regularise 47 buildings in Karanth Layout

The decision was based on the 26th report submitted by the Justice A V Chandrashekar Committee appointed by the Supreme Court

  • Nov 23 2022, 02:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 03:35 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court has directed the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to regularise 47 buildings that came up between 2014 and 2018 at the BDA-proposed Shivaram Karanth Layout. 

The decision was based on the 26th report submitted by the Justice A V Chandrashekar Committee appointed by the Supreme Court to look into lawful constructions that have come up in the said layout. So far, 4,985 constructions have been regularised.

