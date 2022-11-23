SC asks BDA to regularise 47 buildings in Karanth Layout

The Supreme Court has directed the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to regularise 47 buildings that came up between 2014 and 2018 at the BDA-proposed Shivaram Karanth Layout.

The decision was based on the 26th report submitted by the Justice A V Chandrashekar Committee appointed by the Supreme Court to look into lawful constructions that have come up in the said layout. So far, 4,985 constructions have been regularised.