Schools struggle to handle both online, offline classes

Commencement of physical classes for class 9 and above from Monday has turned out to be hectic for schools as they now have to manage both online and offline classes.

Several private unaided schools are unhappy over the government’s insistence that online classes must continue despite the resumption of physical classes.

According to representatives of various private school managements, this has not just become expensive, but also stressful for teachers.

Mansoor Ali Khan, member of board of management, Delhi Public School, said: “It is very difficult for schools as we have to utilise services of the same faculty and staff for both online and offline classes.”

The government should have consulted the stakeholders and discussed the challenges before allowing both online and offline options open for students, he said, adding: “We are trying to do our best as we are not in a position to hire dedicated faculty members to handle online or offline classes as it is going to be an additional burden on schools.”

Nooraine Fazal, co-Founder, CEO and managing trustee, Inventure Academy, said, “We are happy to see 50 per cent students back on the campuses, but it is very critical to manage hybrid classes as we need to invest more in technology and training because teachers need to be trained on how to handle both online and offline lseesons.”

Nooraine added that these efforts require significant investment. “Currently we have installed two cameras in each classroom, including a tracking camera. This technology costs Rs 3 lakh per classroom and we have introduced it in around 20 classrooms. Along with it we had to alter our classrooms for more ventilation,” she said.

Private school managements have asked the state government for interest-free loans to manage the investment needed to manage both online and offline modes of teaching.

Attendance on Day 2

On day 2 of the resumption of physical classes, the overall attendance has risen to 43.86 per cent for class 10 and 41.17 per cent for class 9, against Monday’s attendance of 21.08 per cent and 19.56 per cent.

Davanagere remains at the bottom even on day two with the lowest turnout of 4.27 per cent for class 10 and 4.42 per cent for class 9. However, Sirsi, Uttara Kannada and Belagavi are on top with 74 per cent, 73 per cent and 71 per cent, respectively, attendance to offline classes.

Reacting to the figures, state primary and secondary education minister B C Nagesh said: “It is impressive to have 70 per cent offline classes on day 2 at some districts and 41 per cent overall attendance.”

Many high schools stay logged out

Nearly half of the high schools did not reopen for offline classes on Monday.

Data from the Department of Public Instruction revealed only 7,447 out of 14,956 high schools across the state — affiliated to the state board — have reopened on Monday and keyed in their attendance data. The department said in all, 50.21 per cent of the schools have not started. In five districts — Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada — schools did not reopen as the test positivity rate was not less than 2 per cent until a few days ago.

While Davanagere topped the list of districts with 95 per cent of schools reopening, Sirsi had the lowest numbers.