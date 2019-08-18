Security still tight all around Bengaluru

Security arrangements continued to remain in place on Saturday, a day after a high alert was sounded across the state and city by the central agencies.

Security has been further strengthened around Majestic, KR Market, Shivajinagar, metro stations, railway stations and malls.

Central security forces have been deployed near the railway stations, and special teams have been formed to observe any suspicious movements.

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao held a meeting with senior police officers, including DCPs, and instructed them to monitor the security arrangements in the city. However, he ruled out rumours that terror suspects have entered the city, and termed this a 'regular exercise'.

To prevent any untoward incident, police teams were directed to verify CCTV cameras in prominent places and policemen were directed to be in mufti and observe any suspicious behaviour at crowded areas. A few people were detained in the central and east divisions, but following verification, they were released.

According to a senior police officer, military forces were deployed at the Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and Raj Bhavan.

A circular of alert was also sent to owners of paying guest accommodations, serviced apartments, hostels, shopping complexes and private buildings.