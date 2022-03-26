Single agency to collect all types of waste at ward level

One agency to collect all types of waste at ward level

The proposal to deploy just one agency to collect all types of wastes in a ward has received approval from the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd

Naveen Menezes
  • Mar 26 2022, 01:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 01:42 ist
A dry waste segregation centre at Yeshwantpur. Credit: DH File Photo

The proposal to deploy just one agency to collect all types of wastes in a ward has received approval from the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML).

At BSWML’s board meeting on Thursday, members set in motion a future course of action such as floating new tenders for all 198 wards. The decision to hand over all types of waste collection to just one agency is likely to hurt individuals and groups who have invested in dry waste collection centres and vehicles.

BSWML’s new plan reveals one agency will be put in charge of gathering wet, dry, sanitary waste, besides clearing blackspots and transporting dry leaves. Commercial establishments producing less than 100 kilos of waste will also fall under the agency’s purview.

Also Read — Retrograde! Experts decry decision to discontinue dry waste vehicles

It is learnt that BSWML’s technical committee has been empowered to finalise tender conditions for the new waste collection system. Among issues needing deliberation include letting one agency operate in more than one ward, mandating tie-ups with self-help groups, working with the waste picker community.   

Meanwhile, citizen groups are asking BSWML to be transparent about the waste collection system.

Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary with the Urban Development Department, who heads BSWML in addition to being the BBMP administrator, did not respond to our calls.

 

