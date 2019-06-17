Six-year-old run over by school bus

A six-year-old boy was killed on the spot as he was run over by his own school bus.

The boy got down and was crossing the road in front of the bus, on his way to a day-care, but the bus driver didn’t notice him crossing.

The accident occurred in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Monday evening.

Chintan Ramesh Magadum was the son of Ramesh M Magadum, a private company employee and Madhuri M Magadum, a teacher at the BGS School. The family lives in BEML Layout.

Chintan was a first standard student at the Swargarani School and PU College in BEML Layout, police said.

According to the police, as Chintan’s parents were working, the school bus would drop him at a day-care around 300 m from the house. On Monday, around 3:05 pm, Chintan’s school bus stopped by the day-care.

As the bus hit, Chintan was killed instantly due to severe head injuries. Passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The day-care staff informed the parents as the police arrived. Chintan’s body was then shifted to Rajarajeshwari Hospital for postmortem. Kengeri traffic police registered a case of accidental death due to negligence and have arrested Suresh, the driver, a resident of Subramanyanagara. The school bus was seized thereafter.