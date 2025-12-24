<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> on Wednesday took potshots at his rivals and said that their ‘appeasement policy’ resulted in the formation of Pakistan and Bangladesh.</p><p>Adityanath, while taking a part in the debate on the supplementary budget, said that there would not have been any atrocities on the Hindus had there been no division of the country.</p> .'Two namoone' flee when serious matter comes up, says Yogi; Akhilesh hits back.<p>He went on to say that a Dalit Hindu man was lynched in Bangladesh but the opposition parties had not uttered a word about it.</p><p>‘’Those shedding tears on Gaza are silent on the lynching in Bangladesh because for them dalits, farmers, women are merely vote banks,’’ he said.</p><p>A dalit Hindu, Deepu Chandra Das was lynched by a mob in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh town last week over blasphemy allegations.</p><p>‘’Now these very people will shed tears when we drive away the illegal Bangladeshi migrants and the Rohingyas (Muslim refugees from Myanmar) as many among them will be part of their vote bank,’’ the chief minister added.</p> .<p>Adityanath accused the rival Samajwadi Party (SP) of giving ‘casteist colour’ to everything and asked them to stop doing so.</p><p>He also listed the welfare schemes being initiated by his government and said that the state government had been able to complete the infrastructural projects in time and also ensured a transparent recruitment system.</p><p>He said that the state government did not discriminate on the basis of caste or religion while giving benefits of the welfare schemes.</p>