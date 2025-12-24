Menu
Army conducts flag march in Assam's violence-hit West Karbi Anglong

Two persons were killed, and 45 others, including 38 police personnel, injured as violence rocked West Karbi Anglong district.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 14:06 IST
Published 24 December 2025, 14:06 IST
