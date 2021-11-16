Six years on, Lingadheeranahalli waste plant set for reopening

With the Supreme Court on Monday vacating the NGT’s stay order over operating the Lingadheeranahalli waste processing plant near Banashankari V Block, the facility is likely to be reopened in a month.

The plant was shut nearly five years ago following opposition from local residents.

While vacating the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) stay order, the apex court directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to ensure the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) fulfills all the conditions before it is allowed to operate the plant.

The project was caught in a legal wrangle on the grounds that the BBMP did not seek environment clearance nor held public consultation.

The facility, capable of processing 200 tonnes of waste, is one of the seven BBMP-owned waste processing plants. While four plants are currently operational, the civic body has been unable to operate three, including Lingadheeranahalli. This has resulted in an increase in the quantum of waste dumped in the landfills, which is in violation of several court directives.

Officials are hopeful that the plant would be reopened in a month's time. "The NGT had ordered a stay over operating the plant. We had filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court. The top court vacated the stay order," said Keshav Deshpande, legal cell head, BBMP.

The subject is coming up for hearing again on December 6.

Seegehalli and Subbarayanapalya waste processing plants are among the facilities that remain shut despite huge investment. Both plants face opposition from local residents.

