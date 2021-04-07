Some areas in Bengaluru to face power cut on April 8, 9

  • Apr 07 2021, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 02:59 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The power supply will be disrupted in the following areas on Thursday and Friday due to the laying of underground cables: 

Bhuvaneshwari Nagar 8th Main, SBI Bank Road, Maheshwari Nagar, Kalyananagar, Maheshwaramma Temple, Shiva Temple, Gangadhareshwara Temple, Hesaraghatta Main Road, Mallasandra and other areas, according to BESCOM. 

Bengaluru
BESCOM

