Some areas in Bengaluru to face power cut on April 8, 9

The power supply will be disrupted in the following areas on Thursday and Friday due to the laying of underground cables:
Bhuvaneshwari Nagar 8th Main, SBI Bank Road, Maheshwari Nagar, Kalyananagar, Maheshwaramma Temple, Shiva Temple, Gangadhareshwara Temple, Hesaraghatta Main Road, Mallasandra and other areas, according to BESCOM.
