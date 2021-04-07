Some areas in Bengaluru to face power cut on April 8, 9

The power supply will be disrupted in the following areas on Thursday and Friday due to the laying of underground cables:

Bhuvaneshwari Nagar 8th Main, SBI Bank Road, Maheshwari Nagar, Kalyananagar, Maheshwaramma Temple, Shiva Temple, Gangadhareshwara Temple, Hesaraghatta Main Road, Mallasandra and other areas, according to BESCOM.