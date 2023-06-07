State government transfers four IPS officers

The state government has transferred four senior IPS officers on Wednesday.
R Hitendra is new Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order.
Alok Kumar who was serving as ADGP, Law and Order, has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Traffic and Road Safety, Bengaluru, in the upgraded vacant post. Hitendra was serving as ADGP, Crime and Technical Services, Bengaluru.
The state government also transferred Umesh Kumar ADGP, Administration and posted him as ADGP, Crime and Technical Services, Bengaluru in place of Hitendra.
Soumendu Mukherjee serving as ADGP, Police Computer Wing, has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Administration.
