STP workers found dead mysteriously in apartment 

Two men employed as sewage treatment plant workers in an apartment in Konankunte, South Bengaluru, were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday evening.

Ravi Kumar (29) from Koratagere in Tumakuru district, and Dilip Kumar Jana (25) from Odisha are believed to have died at their workplace due to suffocation or electrocution.

The duo, employees of Bio Centra India, were working at the Prestige Falcon City Apartment on Kanakapura Road in Anjanadri Layout when the accident happened between 7 pm and 8 pm. Police were not informed about the incident until 10 pm.

In her complaint, Kumar’s wife Shashikala said Ramesh, a supervisor at Bio Centra, informed her about her husband’s death at 9 pm.

Shashikala, who was at her native place, rushed to the spot at midnight. When she arrived, the men were found dead near the sewage treatment plant. A senior police officer stated that the duo “fell to death” outside the STP.

“We cannot confirm the exact cause of their death. There are electrical switchboards, a transformer, and a generator near the STP, but there were no signs of burning,” he said.

The duo had been doing STP work for the past eight years. They were on the 2 pm to 8 pm shift.

The field officer checked on their work at the Prestige Falcon City Apartment around 5.30 pm.

When he tried reaching the men by phone to give them instructions, they did not answer. Concerned, the field officer informed the apartment’s security guards around 7.45 pm. The guards went to check on the duo, only to find them dead.

Shashikala has lodged a complaint against Mukhtiyar Ahmed, the owner of Bio Centra, as well as employees Prabhu (electrical in-charge), Ramesh (field officer), and the management of the Prestige Falcon City Apartment.

The Konankunte police opened a case under IPC Section 304 (negligence causing death) and have launched an investigation.

After completing the post-mortem, police released the bodies to the families.