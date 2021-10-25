Students of Bengaluru polytechnic can now study in US

The Higher Education Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with American higher education institutions to offer integrated twinning programmes for polytechnic students in the state.

Under the programme, students will be allowed to pursue on-campus associate degrees from higher education institutions located in the USA.

The department has chosen two courses, Tourism & Hospitality and Cyber Security, which will be offered in partnership with Montgomery County Community College, Pennsylvania.

Speaking on Monday, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said: “We are offering this programme at Sri Jayachamarajendra (Govt) Polytechnic, Bengaluru, from the current academic year (2021-22).”

The MoU signed between the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) and Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) states that an associate degree will be awarded to students who complete the course, the minister added.

While the three-year fee for the course will be Rs 20 lakh per student and include tuition fees, boarding and lodging, local travel and medical insurance, the government of Karnataka will fully bear the cost in the form of 100% scholarship for all students enrolled in the programme.

"The government is committed to exploring many such possibilities for global partnerships in higher education to provide a quality industry-ready workforce. The very essence of the New Education Policy, 2020, is to provide skill-based education to make them industry-ready,” said the minister.

The programme will admit 24 students each for the 2021-22 academic year. Students will complete the first-year studies as per the C20 curriculum at SJ (Govt) Polytechnic along with some preparatory coursework in English Language and Mathematics.

After completing all requirements for the first year, students will take the remaining 20 courses offered by MCCC online while studying at SJ (Govt) Polytechnic (for eight courses) during the 2nd year and on-campus on the MCCC campus in the USA (12 courses) in their third year of study.

During the programme, students will have full access to MCCC’s student support services, including 24/7 online tutoring, library resources, academic advising, and wellness support, as well as MCCC’s athletics, clubs, and organisations.

After completing the programme, students will be awarded an associate degree by MCCC. They must choose between enrolling for a one-year paid apprenticeship at Montgomery or getting a lateral entry into an undergraduate programme at any of the 30 transfer partner institutions in the USA, according to officials.