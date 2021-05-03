These eight wards are driving Bengaluru's Covid-19 surge

Three wards each in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones and two in the East Zone have driven the surge in coronavirus infections in the past 10 days, the BBMP data shows.
Surprisingly, none of the zones has an active cluster or containment zone. The top ten wards in terms of Covid-19 cases are Bellandur, Horamavu and Hagadur, in Mahadevapura; HSR Layout, Arakere and Begur, in Bommanahalli; and Shanthala Nagar and New Thippasandra, in East Zone, along with RR Nagar and Kempegowda wards in Yelahanka.
The uneven distribution of cases extends to the zonal level, too. Even with 15% of active cases, South Zone has a lower concentration of cases across the wards. In contrast, with just 12% of active cases, Mahadevapura has a higher concentration across the wards. This could play a key role in controlling the city’s cases if the authorities work on limiting the infections in these specific areas.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, however, asserts that the cases are no more localised or isolated. "These wards could be reporting higher cases due to their higher population. The movement of people between the wards should also be considered," he noted.
Gupta said the BBMP was constantly analysing the data at zonal and assembly constituency levels.
BBMP Chief Health Officer Dr B K Vijendra said: "The reasons for the rise in cases in a few wards are pretty evident. There are no major issues." He, however, did not answer the question about the measures the civic body has planned for these wards.
On the other hand, a few wards have been reporting a lower number of cases for the last ten days. These include Padarayanapura and Chalavadi Palya in West Zone, Kempapura Agrahara in South Zone and DJ Halli in East Zone. These wards seem to have been successful in limiting the number of cases.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Kerala Assembly polls: A mixed bag for Mollywood
Is America a racist country?
Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band
India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength
DH Toon | 'Sorry, EC can't talk for obvious reasons'
Historic 2nd term for Left in Kerala; draws blank in WB
The genesis of poking political nose into police force
Assembly poll results will impact national politics
Reality of forest fires