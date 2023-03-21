16 B'luru govt schools to be reborn with Premji's soft power

Billionaire Azim Premji’s nonprofit arm has teamed up with the Karnataka government to overhaul state-run schools from symbols of neglect to model institutions that can compete with their swankier private sector counterparts.

At least 16 government schools, branded as Bengaluru Public Schools (BPS), will come up in the city under this make over, for which the Azim Premji Foundation will contribute soft infrastructure such as teacher training.

The BPS will be located in places that have more families belonging to the Economically Weaker Section.

The project is likely to come up for approval before the Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday.

"The Foundation has collaborated with the Karnataka education department in developing two schools in Bengaluru, one in VV Puram another in MR Nagar," Azim Premji University's associate director for school education Rishikesh BS said.

"The holistic development of these schools, including infrastructure developed with CSR funds from WIPRO, have been showcased as school development models to the government," he added.

According to sources in the Department of School Education & Literacy, the government has already allocated Rs 20 crore for this. "It needs to go to the Cabinet because Rs 90 crore is required in total," a source said.

The project is divided into two parts: soft infrastructure (academics, teacher training) and hard infrastructure (toilets, classrooms, drinking water etc).

"Developing hard infrastructure will take at least two years, but improving soft infrastructure has already started, led by Azim Premji Foundation," Commissioner for Public Instruction Dr Vishal R said.

An official pointed out that Cabinet clearance is needed to float tenders for hard infrastructural requirements.