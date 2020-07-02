32 Covid-19 cases in BMTC

Over the past week, the number of Covid-19 cases in BMTC has jumped by 20. This comes at a time when the city transporter is struggling to increase its revenue to pay its employees.

In a communication on Wednesday, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said so far 32 employees have tested positive for Covid-19.

BMTC recorded its first case on June 12. In the next two weeks, the cases increased to 16. As on Wednesday, there were 32 cases of which 12 have been discharged.

Tasked with keeping the bus services running amid pandemic, the corporation has taken up random testing of employees to check the spread of the disease. In a recent move, employees aged above 50 and suffering from comorbidities have been sent on leave.