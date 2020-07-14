80 Namma Metro workers test positive, shifted to Covid care centre

About 80 workers associated with the Metro Rail work have been found infected with the coronavirus, a Bangalore Metrol Rail Corporation Limited official said on Tuesday.

"About 80 workers working at the Reach-6 underground work tested positive for coronavirus last week," BMRCL chief public relations officer B L Yashwanth Chavan told PTI.

Stating that all those who tested positive have been shifted to the Covid care centres in different locations, Chavan said he has no information whether anyone has developed any complications.

According to Chavan, most of those infected are migrant workers from different parts of the country.

Another BMRCL official said a week ago one of them came to the site with fever.

"Everyday before letting them to the work site, we conduct fever test and one of them was found having mild fever.

Accordingly, we got him tested and he was found Covid-19 positive," the officer added.

Later, all of them were tested and about 80 of them were found infected by the virus.

As per the protocol, the camp where they were staying has been sanitised and all the dwellers have been isolated at different places.

Their swabs have also been collected for tests, the officer added.