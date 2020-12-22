90% of health workers required for Covid vaccination identified

The BBMP has so far identified health workers in 3,967 government and private facilities for vaccination.

“We’ve uploaded details of 92,630 beneficiaries to the government of India portal. This is 90% of the total 1,03,468 health workers both in government and private facilities,” said Dr Sudarshan, Reproductive and Child Health Officer (RCHO) with the BBMP who is in charge of creating the health workers’ list.

“Vaccines will be first stored at Dasappa Hospital vaccine store, after which they’ll be transferred to 85 PHCs in the core area,” Dr Sudarshan added. The BBMP jurisdiction has 17,956 government health workers and 85,512 in private health facilities.

Overall, the state has 5,22,966 government and private health workers, 2,55,331 of whom belong to the government facilities, while 2,65,771 in private facilities.

The BBMP has ten ice-lined refrigerators at the Dasappa Hospital vaccine store, from where vaccines will be transferred to 141 PHCs, 24 maternity homes and six referral hospitals.

In addition, it also has eight ice-lined refrigerators and 42 refrigerators in the referral hospitals and maternity homes.

The 141 PHC have a combination of small and large ice-lined refrigerators.