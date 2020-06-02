90% of passengers feel air travel safer mode: Voice of Pax survey

90% of passengers feel air travel safer mode: Survey

Rasheed Kappan
Rasheed Kappan, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2020, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 20:50 ist

90 per cent of the passengers, who responded to a survey, felt that air travel is much safer compared to the other modes. The 'Voice of Pax' survey conducted by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) was designed to understand perceptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A high 87 per cent of the survey respondents were also convinced that airports are safer compared to train and bus stations. The survey is being conducted in five phases.

During the first three phases concluded recently, over 3,500 passengers were covered through a systematic random sampling methodology. The respondents were chosen from a database of over 1.5 lakh travellers from across age, profession, group size, frequency of flying and sector of flying.

A quarter of the respondents confirmed their intent to take a flight in the next one month after reopening. “However, another 19 per cent appeared to be undecided about their intent of travel. However, the comfort levels with air travel progressively increased to 24 per cent after conclusion of the third phase,” a BIAL spokesperson said.

Work-related travel was cited as the most important reason to fly at 60 per cent. 30 per cent of the respondents cited 'personal' as the reason.

