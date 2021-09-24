'Absence of traffic constable at junctions doubles violations'

An experiment by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) revealed that the presence of a traffic constable at junctions cuts down violations by 50%. This has been reflected in the number of evidence-based cases registered through images captured on camera.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda said contactless or camera-based enforcement of rules has soared significantly in the last few years, but the physical presence of police has become a necessity for people to follow rules.

"As an experiment, on August 6, 7, and 8, the BTP stopped physical enforcement without any announcement. People were saying traffic police were harassing them. We stopped physical enforcement. However, our contactless enforcement went up gradually from 25,000 to 38,000 and then to 46,000.

"Our attitude is — see a policeman and follow the rules," he said.