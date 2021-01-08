Actor Radhika Kumarswamy appears before CCB

Actor Radhika Kumarswamy appeared before CCB officials around 11 am on Friday over alleged links and suspicious money transactions.

The actor has been accused of receiving money from Yuvaraj alias Swamy, 52, a resident of Nagarabhavi arrested by the CCB officials for duping many government job aspirants, politicians and others.

During investigation, the police found that Yuvaraj had transferred lakhs of rupees to Radhika's account. The officials had also questioned her elder brother Raviraj last week about his connection with Yuvaraj.

Soon after her name surfaced in the case, Radhika held a press conference to clear the air and explained how she how knew Yuvaraj. Radhika said that she eceived Rs 15 lakh from Yuvaraj's account and Rs 60 lakh from another person's account for acting in a period film. However, there was no agreement or any kind of document of teh film being made.

Radhika also said that she was acquainted with Yuvaraj for the last 17 years as he was her father's friend and was teh family astrologer.

A team headed by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nagaraj and his team are going to question Radhika about the money transactions, statements made before the press and other details including Yuvaraj's phone calls records. Radhika was in her Dollars Colony house and refused to speak to the media when she headed to the CCB office around 10.30 am. She carried with her some documents to produce before the officials.