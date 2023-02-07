Aero India: KIA announces partial closure schedule

Flight operations at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be suspended intermittently during and ahead of the upcoming Aero India 2023 on account of the biennial air show and exhibition, the airport operators said.

The airport has announced the closure of airspace for civil flights’ operations for periods running up to three hours, starting February 8.

The 14th edition of the Aero India show will be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka from February 13 to 17.

The airport authorities have advised the passengers to connect with their respective airlines for queries regarding the changed and revised flight schedules.

From tomorrow

February 8: 9 am to 12 pm (individual practice by participating teams) and 2 pm to 5 pm (stand-by block for practice)

February 9 and 10: 9 am to 12 pm (full force fly-past and flying display practice) and 2 pm to 5 pm (stand-by block for practice)

February 11: 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm (final dress rehearsal)

February 12: 9 am to 12 pm (stand-by for final dress rehearsal)

February 13: 9 am to 12 pm (inauguration ceremony, fly-past and flying display)

February 14 and 15: 12 pm to 2.30 pm (flying display)

February 16 and 17: 9.30 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm (flying display).