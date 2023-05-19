Akkai writes to Prez, seeks LGBTQIA+ representation in Parliament

Transgender rights activist Akkai Padmashali has written to President Droupadi Murmu, pointing out the lack of representation of the LGBTQIA+ community in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
In the letter, Akkai pointed out that there is not a single member from the LGBTQIA+ community in any of the state legislative councils.
"For a community, that some studies have estimated to comprise approximately 10% of the population, the total absence of a voice in the institutions of Indian democracy reveals a serious deficiency,” the letter read.
Representation in Parliament is an important need at present since the union government argues that the LGBTQIA+ rights to equal marriage should be decided by Parliament, she stated. "It is a fundamental principle of democracy that no decision about us can be made without our participation," she added.
Akkai requested the President to take action towards providing the community members with an opportunity to air their views and represent the community in Parliament.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow
Imran’s Pirni: A weapon Pak Army has never faced before
Saving Arikomban and other challenges
Plastic-eating fungi found in coastal salt marshes
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost UK government $200 mn
'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled
Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered
Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes
London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention
Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream