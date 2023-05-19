Akkai writes to Prez, seeks LGBTQIA+ representation in Parliament

Akkai seeks LGBTQIA+ representation in Parliament

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 19 2023, 00:59 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 03:08 ist
Akkai Padmashali. Credit: Special Arrangement

Transgender rights activist Akkai Padmashali has written to President Droupadi Murmu, pointing out the lack of representation of the LGBTQIA+ community in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. 

In the letter, Akkai pointed out that there is not a single member from the LGBTQIA+ community in any of the state legislative councils. 

"For a community, that some studies have estimated to comprise approximately 10% of the population, the total absence of a voice in the institutions of Indian democracy reveals a serious deficiency,” the letter read. 

Representation in Parliament is an important need at present since the union government argues that the LGBTQIA+ rights to equal marriage should be decided by Parliament, she stated. "It is a fundamental principle of democracy that no decision about us can be made without our participation," she added. 

Akkai requested the President to take action towards providing the community members with an opportunity to air their views and represent the community in Parliament. 

 

Akkai Padmashali
Bengaluru
LGBTQIA+
Bengaluru news

