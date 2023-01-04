Asked to remove shirt during security check at Bengaluru airport, alleges woman

A woman on Tuesday alleged that she was asked to remove her shirt during a security check at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

She tweeted, under the handle @KrishaniGadhvi, about the incident and sought a response from the KIA authorities on the “humiliation” she had to suffer.

“I was asked to remove my shirt at Bengaluru airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you’d never want as a woman. @BLRAirport Why would you need a woman to strip?” she tweeted.

The Twitter user identified herself as “Performing Musician/Student/Session artist” in her bio.

She did not provide the date of the alleged incident.

KIA, through its official handle, responded to her tweet, expressing “deep regret” and stating that the incident should not have happened. “We have highlighted this to our operations team and also escalated it to the security team managed by CISF,” it said.

When contacted by DH, a source in Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA, said that the allegation was security-related and the CISF has been informed about the matter.

However, a CISF personnel stationed at the airport said that they had no information about the alleged incident.