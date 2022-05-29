Bangalore University students lodge police complaint against varsity officer

The Jnanabharathi police station in Bengaluru west division was flooded with complaints from students of Bangalore University on Saturday.

More than 2,000 students gathered outside the police station to file complaints countering a complaint filed by the university's finance office (in-charge) Jayalakshmi R against two research scholars. However, only 70 students succeeded and received acknowledgements from the police.

The students in their complaint accused the university authorities — the in-charge finance officer and vice-chancellor K R Venugopal — of committing atrocities, undertaking illegal financial activities and issuing "death threats". DH has seen a copy of the complaint.

Lokesh Ram, a research scholar and one of the complainants accused the in-charge finance officer of "verbally abusing" the students by invoking their caste. He has filed a complaint under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

In protest, the students said they would boycott the food served in the university hostel from Saturday night and urged the chief minister to pay a visit and end the "maladministration". "We won't eat in the hostel unless the chief minister visits the campus," the students said.