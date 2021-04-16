Bannerghatta welcomes new lion, tiger cubs

The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) on Friday announced the birth of two tiger cubs and as many lion newborns.

The tiger couple, Anushka and Mithun, and the lion couple, Sana and Shankar, delivered two female cubs each a month ago. The newborns are healthy and under veterinary care, said Vanashree Vipin Singh, Executive Director, BBP.

Members of the public can adopt the newborns along with other animals at the zoo. They can also name the cubs by paying an additional adoption fee of 25%.

In 2020-21, as many as 230 people contributed Rs 56.82 lakh to the BBP by adopting 299 animals, the zoo authorities said in a statement.