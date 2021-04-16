Bannerghatta welcomes new lion, tiger cubs

The park has offered the public an opportunity to adopt the newborns

  Apr 16 2021
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 01:14 ist
Tigers Anushka and Mithun delivered two female cubs a month ago at Bannerghatta Biological Park. Credit: special arrangement

The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) on Friday announced the birth of two tiger cubs and as many lion newborns. 

The tiger couple, Anushka and Mithun, and the lion couple, Sana and Shankar, delivered two female cubs each a month ago. The newborns are healthy and under veterinary care, said Vanashree Vipin Singh, Executive Director, BBP. 

Members of the public can adopt the newborns along with other animals at the zoo. They can also name the cubs by paying an additional adoption fee of 25%. 

In 2020-21, as many as 230 people contributed Rs 56.82 lakh to the BBP by adopting 299 animals, the zoo authorities said in a statement. 

