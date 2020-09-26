BBMP boss goes on late-night inspection of roads

BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta went on a late-night inspection of major roads to verify the functioning of mechanical sweeping machines.

The top official inspected the machines near Indira Canteen (Bannappa Park) on KG Road, Sivananda Circle, Kumara Krupa Road and MG Road between 11 pm, Thursday, and 1 am, Friday. He instructed the officials to ensure there is no trash on the roads or near the divider.

He later inspected TenderSure roadworks going on near Central College and on Palace Road. He instructed the officers to do road repairs to facilitate traffic, instal barricades at the worksites and remove dustbins from footpaths. Gupta also ordered installing slabs on footpaths where OFCs and power lines are being laid. He also inspected Banaswadi Main Road and the flyover.