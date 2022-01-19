BBMP deploys mobile testing units in South Zone 

BBMP deploys mobile testing units in South Zone 

Following successful drive-through vaccination programmes, a camp has been put up near the Malleswaram 18th Cross bus stand

Sneha R
Sneha R, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 19 2022, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 02:50 ist
The Mobile Testing Unit (MTU), which works all day, will only conduct a Rapid Antigen Test and provide the results immediately. Credit: DH Photo

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has introduced 24/7 on-call mobile testing in the South Zone to ramp up testing.

“Citizens can now get tested at their doorstep by giving a call to the South Zone helpline. The initiative has been taken up by a few organisations under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

The Mobile Testing Unit (MTU), which works all day, will only conduct a Rapid Antigen Test and provide the results immediately. “Based on the results, patients will be given clear guidance on further action,” Gupta said. Based on its success, the initiative will be extended to other zones.

Drive-through testing

Following successful drive-through vaccination programmes, a camp has been put up near the Malleswaram 18th Cross bus stand for people to get tested on the go. 

“To ensure safe and easy Covid testing, the drive-through camp has been set up at Malleswaram. Alternatively, people can also walk into the camp at any time and get tested,” said Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Higher Education Minister and MLA of Malleswaram, who inaugurated the facility on Wednesday. 

The testing camp will operate between 8 am to 8 pm.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BBMP
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

 