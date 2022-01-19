BBMP deploys mobile testing units in South Zone 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has introduced 24/7 on-call mobile testing in the South Zone to ramp up testing.

“Citizens can now get tested at their doorstep by giving a call to the South Zone helpline. The initiative has been taken up by a few organisations under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

The Mobile Testing Unit (MTU), which works all day, will only conduct a Rapid Antigen Test and provide the results immediately. “Based on the results, patients will be given clear guidance on further action,” Gupta said. Based on its success, the initiative will be extended to other zones.

Drive-through testing

Following successful drive-through vaccination programmes, a camp has been put up near the Malleswaram 18th Cross bus stand for people to get tested on the go.

“To ensure safe and easy Covid testing, the drive-through camp has been set up at Malleswaram. Alternatively, people can also walk into the camp at any time and get tested,” said Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Higher Education Minister and MLA of Malleswaram, who inaugurated the facility on Wednesday.

The testing camp will operate between 8 am to 8 pm.

