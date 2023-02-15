BBMP failed to deposit Rs 2.40 cr environment compensation: KSPCB to NGT

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has informed the National Green Tribunal that BBMP has failed to deposit Rs 2.40 crore as environment compensation for violating municipal solid waste management rules.

The KSPCB in its status report submitted to the NGT regrading cleanliness of Yele Mallappa Chetty lake at Basavanapura village in K R Puram Hobli in Bengaluru Urban District, said that despite sending reminder to the BBMP and its Mahadevapura Zonal office, the municipal body did not deposited the money.

The NGT was hearing a petition related to pollution in the lake and sought an action taken report from the KSPCB about the steps taken to its cleanliness.

Earlier, the NGT had imposed Rs 15.36 crore environment compensation against the BBMP for the period from April 1st 2020 to March 31, 2022 including Rs 2.40 crore on Mahadevapura Zone for violation in following solid waste management rules.

The KSPCB also said that to prevent illegal discharge into the lake, it has been conducting routine inspections in the catchment area of the water body to identify and initiate action against the defaulters. Besides, Marshalls have been deployed for patrolling and conducting surprise visits to identify any illegal discharges.



The BWSSB also informed that to stop entry of untreated sewage into the lake, it has started work of providing and laying sewer lines from Old Madras Road along Basavanapura main road to Basavanapura ISPS (intermediate sewer pump station).

In the 110 villages around the lake, construction and commissioning of sewage treatment plants and intermediate sewage pumping stations along with sewage work is in progress. The missing link works also were under progress. After the completion of these works, sewage flow in the storm water drains will be minimised. The proposed sewage treatment plants in the Hebbal and Horamavu were in the tendering process, the action taken report said.