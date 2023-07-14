BBMP launches helplines to report weak trees

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced helplines to alert civic authorities of weak trees and branches in the city.
The BBMP is in the process of identifying weak trees since they can be uprooted by the rains. However, the civic body has urged the citizens to send pictures of such trees to a WhatsApp number to avoid dangers.
Zone-wise helplines:
East: 9380090027
West: 9449659252
South: 9742733666
Dasarahalli: 9448234928
Bommanahalli: 9480685039
Yelahanka: 9164042566
RR Nagar: 9483139438
Mahadevapura: 7899555182
