BBMP launches helplines to report weak trees

BBMP launches helplines to report weak trees

The BBMP is in the process of identifying weak trees since they can be uprooted by the rains.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 14 2023, 01:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 03:05 ist
The civic body has urged the citizens to send pictures of such trees to a WhatsApp number to avoid dangers. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced helplines to alert civic authorities of weak trees and branches in the city.

The BBMP is in the process of identifying weak trees since they can be uprooted by the rains. However, the civic body has urged the citizens to send pictures of such trees to a WhatsApp number to avoid dangers. 

Zone-wise helplines: 

East: 9380090027

West: 9449659252

South: 9742733666 

Dasarahalli: 9448234928

Bommanahalli: 9480685039

Yelahanka: 9164042566

RR Nagar: 9483139438 

Mahadevapura: 7899555182

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
Bengaluru
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chandrayaan-3: Curtain Raiser – What will it do

Chandrayaan-3: Curtain Raiser – What will it do

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

 