BBMP launches helplines to report weak trees

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced helplines to alert civic authorities of weak trees and branches in the city.

The BBMP is in the process of identifying weak trees since they can be uprooted by the rains. However, the civic body has urged the citizens to send pictures of such trees to a WhatsApp number to avoid dangers.

Zone-wise helplines:

East: 9380090027

West: 9449659252

South: 9742733666

Dasarahalli: 9448234928

Bommanahalli: 9480685039

Yelahanka: 9164042566

RR Nagar: 9483139438

Mahadevapura: 7899555182