BBMP’s special property tax drive from today

During the special drive, to be held in every ward, the civic body will also review the performance of officers and revamp the revenue collection wing

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 15 2022, 02:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 03:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The BBMP will intensify property tax collection from October 15 to generate at least Rs 500 crore by the year-end. 

During the special drive, to be held in every ward, the civic body will also review the performance of officers and revamp the revenue collection wing.

“Collecting tax from properties within its jurisdiction has been a main source of revenue for the BBMP,” said R L Deepak, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner (Revenue).

“The approved budget target of Rs 4,000 crore has been divided between the eight zones for effective implementation. As of now, we have collected Rs 2,497 crore and stand at 59.61% overall budget allocation,” he added.

Senior officials will monitor the property tax collection drive, when authorities will review on priority chronic defaulters, properties with wrong tax slabs, and pending taxes from public sector buildings and educational institutions.  

The civic body has also tasked officials to bring new properties into the tax net and check data from Bescom to determine if properties are underpaying tax. 

Tax
Bengaluru news
BBMP

