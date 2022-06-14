BBMP seeks additional funds to clear garbage blackspots, awards tender to local firm

Despite the Rs 50-crore monthly bill to collect and transport garbage, the BBMP has proposed an additional Rs 6.18 crore to clear blackspots at 76 vulnerable points.

The tender, invited last year, has been awarded to Bengaluru firm Udayshivakumar Infra Pvt Ltd. The project is part of the state government’s ‘Shubra Bengaluru’ programme.

“Around 1,479 garbage-dumping places are cleaned daily by the agency collecting waste from houses,” Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Special Commissioner (SWM) Dr Harish Kumar said.

“We have also identified another category of permanent blackspots. There were 118 such spots last year. It has come down to 76,” he added.

Quoting the example of the stretch near the passport office close to Ejipura, Kumar said the BBMP plans to intervene in several ways to clear the black spots.

“After clearing the garbage, the firm is expected to deploy a guard to keep an eye on the spot for at least three months. A CCTV camera will also be installed besides keeping the spot visually clean,” he said.

Kumar said the BBMP may not use the entire Rs 6.18 crore since it has already deployed pourakarmikas, marshals and NGOs like The Ugly Indians to reduce the number of black spots. “We will release payment to the firm based on work execution,” he said.

Surveying BBMP properties

The BBMP will undertake a fresh round of surveys to identify the properties it owns. It sought the help of government surveyors for the new exercise, which also includes surveying properties and layouts handed over to the BBMP by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

Officials said the survey has been undertaken since the BBMP is not finding space to implement public projects like installing solid waste management infrastructure, health centres, etc.