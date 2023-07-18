BBMP to up property tax revenue by 50% this year

The BBMP has fixed a target of increasing its revenue through property tax collection by 50 per cent this year.

While the civic body collected Rs 2,300 crore in 2022-23, it has fixed Rs 4,600 crore as the target for the ongoing financial year.

“We have set weekly targets for each zone and are reviewing the progress on tax collection every week. We will also take action against officials who fail to meet targets,” said BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.

Girinath added that the civic body will also crack down on the illegal conversion of 'B' khata properties to 'A' khata. “Our officials will review these conversions and take action against them,” he said.

Rain-ready

As for monsoon preparedness, he said officials are working to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater.

“The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) had identified 198 vulnerable spots and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) had also listed out 226 areas. We have taken measures to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater in all these areas,” he said.

100-day action plan

Following directions by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the officials are also drawing out a 100-day action plan. “The DyCM had pointed out a few points such as waste management and footpath repairs. We are working out a plan,” Girinath said.