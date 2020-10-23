Bengaluru: BBMP zonal matters handed over to additional/special commissioners

Bengaluru, DHNS: The BBMP has redistributed the responsibility of the eight zones among its officials, with six IAS officers working as special or additional commissioners. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad issued an order in this regard. The move came after the increase in the number of special/additional commissioners.

RR Nagar and Bommanahalli zones, which were given to one officer, have each got a special officer as per the latest order. Additional Commissioner J Manjunath, however, has been given the responsibility of three zones.

The zonal commissioners

East: Manoj Jain, Special Commissioner (Planning)

South: Tulasi Maddineni, Special Commissioner (Finance)

RR Nagar: J Manjunath, Additional Commissioner (Properties)

Bommanahalli: Rajendra Cholan, Special Commissioner (Health)

Mahadevapura, D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste)

West: S Basavaraju, Special Commissioner (Revenue)

Yelahanka and Dasarahalli: J Manjunath, Additional Commissioner (Admin)