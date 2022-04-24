Bengaluru clocks over 100 Covid cases for first time since March 18

In a first since March 18, Bengaluru reported 100 or more new cases of Covid cases on Saturday.

The state capital accounted for 132 of the 139 cases reported from the state on Saturday, according to the official bulletin released by the government.

The state’s positivity rate on Saturday was 1.37% but the weekly test positivity rate for the last seven days was 0.75%. The growth rate of Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours was 35.25% and over the past week it was 16.67%.

On a positive note, there were no new fatalities. The active case count in the state is now 1,679. Bengaluru accounts for 1,601 of the active cases out of which nine are in hospitals.

In the last 24 hours, Bengaluru tested 3,878 samples, while it administered 16,071 vaccine doses as per the day’s BBMP bulletin.

Check out latest DH videos here