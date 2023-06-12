Bengaluru: Couple taking shower in bathroom dies after 'inhaling carbon monoxide'

A married couple was found asphyxiated — most probably by carbon monoxide fumes — in the bathroom of their house in northeastern Bengaluru's Chikkajala. Police believe that the victims died on the night of June 10 but the deaths were discovered on Monday.

Chandrashekhar M, 30, and his 22-year-old wife Sudharani U came to their home in Tarabanahalli around 6 pm on June 10. At around 9.10 pm, the couple switched on the gas geyser and stepped into the bathroom to take a shower. The bathroom's door and window were shut, leaving no room for air to pass. Their bodies were found Monday morning after neighbours complained of a foul odour emanating from the house.

Preliminary police investigations point to asphyxiation by a poisonous gas, probably carbon monoxide. The couple suffered breathing difficulties as they inhaled carbon monoxide from the leaking geyser and died, police said.

Chandrashekhar hailed from Sheelavantapura village in the Gundlupete taluk of Chamarajanagar district. Sudharani was from Mamadapur, a village in Belagavi's Gokak.