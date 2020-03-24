Bengaluru: Expect two more days of rain

The city will experience some respite from soaring temperatures as the rains are likely to continue for at least two more days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Like Monday where most parts of the city witnessed rain, one can expect evening showers on Tuesday and Wednesday as well, the officials of the department said.

“There will be a light to moderate rain along with thundershowers in the city. We are also expecting rain around the Coastal Karnataka regions tomorrow,” the official explained.

Another official said: “This is a typical March shower. North interior Karnataka has an upper air cyclonic circulation which could be contributing factor.”

Among the areas that received rain, North Bengaluru experienced a rather heavy rainfall while most other parts received moderate rain according to Varuna Mithra.

On Monday, Herohalli received 38.5 mm of rain, which the authorities said was rather a heavy rain. Kadabagere, Kodigehalli and ITC Jalahalli were among the areas that saw over 15 mm of rain.

Parts of Bengaluru South and East received a moderate evening shower. While RR Nagar reported 20.5 mm of rain, Maruthi Mandir area experienced 22.5 mm of rain. Doddagubbi recorded about 22.5 mm of rain as well.

This apart, Rajajinagar, Yeshwantpur, RT Nagar, Shivajinagar, Shantinagar and Indiranagara also witnessed heavy showers.

According to officials at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room, a car was damaged on KG Road after a tree branch fell on it. However, there were no complaints of waterlogging in many parts of the city.