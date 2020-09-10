Bengaluru: Joint Admission Test for Masters 2021 registrations begin

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will conduct the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2021 on February 14, 2021.

“The JAM application portal will be open to aspiring candidates from September 10 to October 15,” the institute, which is the organising centre, said in a statement.

The JAM is a qualifying examination for candidates seeking admission to various master’s programmes, including MSc (two years), master’s in economics (two years), joint MSc‐PhD, MSc‐PhD dual degree, MSc‐MS (research)/PhD dual degree and other post‐bachelor degree programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati and BHU Varanasi).

The JAM score will also be used by the llSc for admission to integrated PhD programmes. The test will have seven papers: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics. “A new paper on economics has been added this year and the purview of JAM is extended to social sciences to provide admissions to masters programmes in economics at the IITs. To reflect this, the name of the exam is changed to Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) from the year 2021,” the IISc said.

The JAM 2021 will be conducted as a computer-based test in online mode only. Visit http://jam.iisc.ac.in.