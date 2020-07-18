Bengaluru police chief Bhaskar Rao quarantines himself after driver tests positive of coronavirus

Bengaluru police chief Bhaskar Rao has quarantined himself at home for four days after his chauffeur tested positive for Covid-19.

According to sources in the police, a 42-year-old head constable from the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) was driving Rao’s official car.

Although he did not show any symptoms of Covid-19, he developed chest pain and got himself checked at a private hospital. Doctors collected his swab samples and asked him to remain in isolation. He was living in the police quarters at Adugodi.

Rao worked normally on Friday morning and attended meetings. But soon after the driver’s report came back positive in the afternoon, he decided to quarantine himself for four days.

He tweeted: “My driver is tested Corona positive, I have home quarantined myself for 4 days and will get myself tested again on Monday for the fifth time in the last three months (sic).”

16 more cops infected

Meanwhile, 16 more policemen tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

A head constable from Seshadripuram, a constable from Mahalakshmi Layout, a head constable and a constable from KP Agrahara, a head constable and a woman constable from the Sadashivanagar traffic police station, a head constable from Kumaraswamy Layout, two women home guards from CK Acchukattu, a constable from Girinagar, a constable working at the cybercrime police station in HSR Layout, a constable from the Jalahalli traffic police station, a constable from KG Halli, a constable from JP Nagar, a woman head constable and another head constable of Rajagopalanagar are among them.