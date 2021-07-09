Software to note expat, non-Kannadiga tenants' details

Bengaluru police to launch software to collect details of expat, non-Kannadiga tenants

The software will help house owners submit details of their tenants to the jurisdictional police station

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 09 2021, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 08:27 ist
Credit: iStockPhoto

Bengaluru police will launch software that will collect details of house tenants belonging to other states and foreign countries. 

Addressing news reporters here on Thursday, city police chief Kamal Pant said that the aim of the data gathering through the software was to prevent “crimes committed by immigrants”. Bengaluru has seen a rise in crimes committed by people belonging to other states and foreign countries, especially Africa and Latin America, according to police. 

The software will help house owners submit details of their tenants to the jurisdictional police station, said the police commissioner. 

Raid on courier offices 

On Wednesday, Bengaluru police raided several courier agencies following reports that narcotic substances are being smuggled into the city through packages. 

A police investigation into several drug cases detected recently found that large consignments of banned substances are entering Bengaluru from Andhra Pradesh by courier. 

Tracking the movement of such substances, police officers led by DCP (Central) M N Anucheth raided courier agencies at Viveknagar, Ashoknagar, Sampangirama Nagar, Sadashivanagar, Seshadripuram, Vyalikaval and other places. A canine squad of 12 sniffer dogs was also pressed into service, police said. 

Bengaluru
rent
expats

