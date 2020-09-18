Bengaluru Smart City works very slow: BBMP administrator

BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta has asked BBMP engineers to speed up the Smart Cities Mission projects in Bengaluru.

On Thursday, Gupta inspected roadworks going on under the scheme. He inspected the road-widening works underway from Basaveshwara Circle to Raj Bhavan Road. The roadwork is similar to a TenderSURE project but hasn’t seen much progress.

Gupta also inspected Race Course Road, Infantry Road, T Chowdiah Road (near the planetarium), and Commercial Street, and expressed displeasure at the slow progress of work. He said pedestrians and motorists were facing problems. Engineers cited issues related to drainage, footpaths, design, and manpower shortage for the slow progress.

Gupta asked the officials to sort out the issues and complete the projects within the deadline. The project delay was also discussed at a meeting with the chief minister and a fresh inspection report would be submitted to him shortly, Gupta said.