Bengaluru subway safety: Standards and guidelines

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has clearly laid out the guidelines to be followed in pedestrian subways:

Grade separated crossing (subways) should be designed in a way that is safe for vulnerable group of pedestrians such as women, children and others who may be targeted by miscreants.

Subways should be well lit all throughout the day for safety of women and other pedestrians.

Hawking space should be assigned and permitted in the grade separated crossing to improve the safety for pedestrians.

Automated surveillance cameras can be utilised for stricter enforcement against miscreant activities and misuse of the grade separated crossing.

In 2020, the Australian State of Queensland (Department of Transport and Main Roads) released a set of guidelines.

Underpasses prone to flooding can be managed via effective gradients, path surface and maintenance, drainage and warning signage.

Consider the surrounding environment to encourage passive surveillance of the underpass, or, if appropriate, install CCTV to provide artificial surveillance.

Design the underpass to include adequate sightlines and space so users are visible and enables passers-by to identify them.

Remove unnecessary landscape or street furniture to increase visibility of the surrounding areas.

Design the underpass to have clear sightlines through the underpass, from the underpass entrance, mid-point and exit. Consider wayfinding for location and directional signage to improve movement and user confidence.

Consider the use of local street art to decorate the underpass walls.