Bengaluru: Traffic constable battling cancer kills self

A 44-year-old head constable allegedly hanged himself in the police quarters near Dairy Circle on South Bengaluru’s Hosur Road, apparently weighed down by cancer and financial troubles.

Kumar T R, posted at the Ashok Nagar traffic police station, was found hanging in the kitchen of his house at 3.30 am on Wednesday when his wife and children were sleeping.

Police said Kumar was undergoing treatment for cancer. In a purported death note, he wrote about his health issues. In the note, he complained to God.

Kumar thanked his colleagues at the Ashok Nagar traffic police station and his senior officers who helped him during his tough times, both professionally and financially, a senior officer said.

Kumar had to spend a large share of his earnings on cancer treatment. He transferred two of his daughters to the Police Public School from a well-known private school because he could not afford the fees.

Kumar, who hails from Channagiri in Davangere district, was from the 2005 batch and worked in the Madiwala traffic and Baiyappanahalli police stations in the past.

Rao Ganesh Janardhan, the inspector of the Ashok Nagar traffic police station, said Kumar played a major role in implementing changes in traffic. Kumar's suggestions were valuable, Janardhan said.

Kumar informed his family and colleagues many times to donate his eyes in case of his death. His eyes were donated as per his wish, a senior officer said.

Based on a complaint from Kumar's nephew, a case of unnatural death has been registered by the Adugodi police.