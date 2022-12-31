Bengaluru: Vajra Volvo bus pass rates hiked

The BMTC has hiked the cost of daily and monthly Vajra (air-conditioned Volvo buses running on routes other than the airport) with effect from January 1, 2023.

The transport corporation cited "rising" fuel prices for the decision.

The daily pass will now cost Rs 120, up from Rs 100, while the monthly pass will cost Rs 1,800, up from Rs 1,500. Ordinary monthly pass holders will have to pay Rs 25, as against Rs 20, to travel on Vajra buses. The same fare will apply to senior citizens holding ordinary monthly passes.

Ordinary monthly pass holders and senior citizens holding ordinary monthly passes can no longer travel for free on Vajra buses on Sundays, the BMTC said.