Bengaluru: Vajra Volvo bus pass rates hiked

Bengaluru: Vajra Volvo bus pass rates hiked

The transport corporation cited 'rising' fuel prices for the decision

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 31 2022, 02:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2022, 03:22 ist

The BMTC has hiked the cost of daily and monthly Vajra (air-conditioned Volvo buses running on routes other than the airport) with effect from January 1, 2023. 

The transport corporation cited "rising" fuel prices for the decision. 

The daily pass will now cost Rs 120, up from Rs 100, while the monthly pass will cost Rs 1,800, up from Rs 1,500. Ordinary monthly pass holders will have to pay Rs 25, as against Rs 20, to travel on Vajra buses. The same fare will apply to senior citizens holding ordinary monthly passes. 

Ordinary monthly pass holders and senior citizens holding ordinary monthly passes can no longer travel for free on Vajra buses on Sundays, the BMTC said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BMTC

What's Brewing

Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

How I set my first crossword

How I set my first crossword

Designer winds up 100-day challenge

Designer winds up 100-day challenge

Now's the time for positive politics

Now's the time for positive politics

S Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

S Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

Cancer patients at higher risk of contracting Covid

Cancer patients at higher risk of contracting Covid

Charged for 'prostitution', acquitted 14 years later

Charged for 'prostitution', acquitted 14 years later

Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

 