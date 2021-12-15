Why is the Bengaluru chill so different this winter?

Bengaluru: Winter is here but why is this chill so different?

Even though it could be said that the winter has started, the season is usually constituted by clear skies and chilly evenings

Jahnavi R
Jahnavi R, DHNS,
  • Dec 15 2021, 02:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 03:24 ist
The chilly weather that suddenly turns hot may have perplexed people, but weather experts say there is no heat. Credit: DH File Photo

Though November to January is usually the winter season in Bengaluru, meteorologists say that the uncharacteristic chill felt this time is the effect of the incessant rains in November and early December. 

The chilly weather that suddenly turns hot may have perplexed people, but weather experts say there is no heat. “The maximum temperature has not gone beyond 33 degrees Celsius in the last three days. The chilly weather is because of the clouds which are persisting over the city. There has been no sunlight for the last couple of days,” said Geeta Agnihotri, director-in-charge, India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

Even though it could be said that the winter has started, the season is usually constituted by clear skies and chilly evenings, unlike the cloudy conditions continually existent in the city, she added. The cloudy conditions are attributed to the systems that are formed over the Bay of Bengal. 

When rainfall ceases, slightly sunny mornings and chilly evenings are to be expected. “Continuous absence of rain will lead to nocturnal cooling and reduction in temperature in general by morning,” said Rajavel Manickam, a scientist at the IMD. He added that if systems bring more rainfall, the chillness will also increase in the city. 

